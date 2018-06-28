Gopher Protocol Has Laid Avant! AI Engine Infrastructure to Handle the GRC

Gopher Protocol (OTCQB:GOPH) has announced that it has laid Avant! AI infrastructure to handle its Gopher Protocol Coin.

As quoted in the press release:

Gopher has equipped its Avant! AI engine with the infrastructure for handling its GRC. The GRC technology covered by Gopher’s patent envisions a new, private, secured digital currency that is encapsulated within Gopher’s system to be used by Gopher’s customers and members. Gopher has now laid the infrastructure within Avant! AI to securely create and secure the GRC. Gopher’s GRC is envisioned as a digital currency, created by our radio technology powered by the blockchain system. To power Gopher’s own blockchain, it is expected that each Gopher device will have the capability to mine/confirm all transactions that take place with the GRC, or communicate to dedicated mining machines each time a coin is created and a transaction takes place. Avant! AI is the system’s manager to ensure secured, reliable production and handling of the GRC.

“GRC is expected to be a highly advanced mechanism with each coin needed to be fully secured with its transaction history for authenticity. Ultimately the coin has to be reliable to be used within Gopher’s system as well as outside of the system. Only an advanced AI system is capable of handling a multitude of coins with their related information packets. We are in process of developing Avant! AI to be the brain of this system. We successfully laid the infrastructure for the GRC, which is only the first step. During the next months, it is our goal to enable Avant! with the capability of creating, securing and establishing the blockchain for this new type of digital currency for the benefits of potential users. Avant! is considered Gopher’s “child” as we “teach” it to become more knowledgeable and intelligent, handling our technology in wide variety of domains, blockchain digital currency is a major one of them,” provided Dr. Rittman, Gopher’s CTO.