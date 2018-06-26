Cryptanite Commences Trading on OTCQB, Achieves DTC Eligibility

Cryptanite Blockchain Technologies Corp. (CSE:NITE) (“Cryptanite”), a Colorado-based blockchain technology company providing secure peer-to-peer payment systems, today announced that its common shares are now DTC (Depository Trust Company) eligible.











Cryptanite Blockchain Technologies Corp. (CSE:NITE) (“Cryptanite”), a Colorado-based blockchain technology company providing secure peer-to-peer payment systems, today announced that its common shares are now DTC (Depository Trust Company) eligible. Cryptanite will commence trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market on June 26, 2018, in the United States under the OTCQB symbol: CRBTF.

“Cryptanite enables customers to intelligently purchase a diversified portfolio of the top performing crypto-assets with an assurance of transparency and heightened confidence, and achieving DTC eligibility will improve access to institutional and retail investors,” said John Eagleton, co-founder and CEO of Cryptanite. “We are confident that DTC eligibility will significantly enhance liquidity for our U.S. shareholders.”

The DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation, which was created to improve efficiencies and reduce risks in the clearance and settlement of securities transactions. When DTC provides services as the depository for a company’s shares, the shares can be traded electronically.

Investors in the U.S. can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes in U.S. currency for Cryptanite at www.otcmarkets.com. Cryptanite’s common shares also trade on the CSE under the symbol NITE as well as the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 98AA.

About OTCQB

The OTCQB Venture is the premier marketplace for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their U.S. investors. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test, and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB Venture quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

About Cryptanite Blockchain Technologies Corp.

Cryptanite Blockchain Technologies Corp. (CSE: NITE) harnesses blockchain technology to provide secure, real-time peer-to-peer payment systems. Cryptanite’s growing product line includes web and mobile apps, including credit and debit products for fiat and cryptocurrency markets. Cryptanite is based in Colorado’s Front Range. For more information, visit www.cryptanite.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD of DIRECTORS

CRYPTANITE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

“Praveen Varshney”

Praveen Varshney, FCPA, FCA

Director

For further information please contact:

John Eagleton

john@chargacard.com

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively “forward-looking statements”). The use of any of the word “will” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. The Company believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.