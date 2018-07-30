BTL™ Announces Departure of Director

BTL Group (TSXV:BTL) has announced that Guy Halford-Thompson has resigned from the board of directors. As quoted in the press release: “On behalf of the Board, we thank Guy for his leadership in the founding of the Company and for his hard work and dedication to BTL,” said Brian Hinchcliffe, Executive Chairman of BTL. “We … Continued











BTL Group (TSXV:BTL) has announced that Guy Halford-Thompson has resigned from the board of directors.

As quoted in the press release:

“On behalf of the Board, we thank Guy for his leadership in the founding of the Company and for his hard work and dedication to BTL,” said Brian Hinchcliffe, Executive Chairman of BTL. “We appreciate that Guy has offered to be available to the Board in the future to provide advice and his insight as required, and we wish him well in his future pursuits.” Guy Halford-Thompson said, “The last three years have been an incredible journey, and I would like to thank all of the management, board and executive team for all of the hard work that has gone into making BTL the leader that it is today.”

