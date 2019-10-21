Bitmain Partners with DMG Blockchain in Texas Mining Facility

The two companies will be working towards building the largest mining facility in North America with up to 300 MW of power.









DMG Blockchain Solutions (TSXV:DMGI) announced that it will be managing Bitmain Technologies Texas bitcoin mining facility. The facility currently has 50 megawatts (MW) in mining power, with the potential to reach 300 MW. Together, DMG and Bitmain plan to expand the facilities to make it among the largest mining operations worldwide.

As quoted in the press release:

DMG is not providing additional capital for the construction of the facility, but instead is providing Facility Management, Expertise and Experience to the partnership. A long-term definitive agreement is expected by end of 2019. Bill Zhu, Managing Director Global Marketing Sales & Services for Bitmain commented, “Bitmain is the industry-leading fabless manufacturer of computing chips, developer of the most advanced cryptography computing technology, and operator of the leading mining pools. We take our global leadership role very seriously, and as such, we are delighted to engage DMG as our facility partner. DMG has consistently demonstrated an ability to expertly engineer and construct large scale crypto mining data centres, as well as to navigate the regional political and corporate landscape to ensure widespread acceptance of our new, energy consuming industry.”

