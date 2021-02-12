Banxa Holdings: Providing Payment Services For the Growing Digital Asset Space

Banxa Holdings (TSXV:BNXA) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network









Banxa Holdings (TSXV:BNXA) is set to become one of the leading payments companies in the digital currency space as it bridges bulky traditional financial systems, regulation and digital asset platforms. The company is partnered with almost 100 crypto exchanges, each of which has a pre-existing user base of up to 50,000 users, providing the company with exponential growth potential in its own user base.

In January 2021, Banxa recorded A$2.93 million worth of orders in 24 hours for its Banxa Plug-and-Play Fiat Onramp platform – a well-engineered, fully compliant payment infrastructure that seamlessly converts fiat currency to digital currency.

Banxa Holdings is an Australia-based payment service provider (PSP) founded in 2014. The company focuses on operating its fully compliant fiat-to-digital currency infrastructure and aiding the transition to more user-friendly digital asset platforms.

Banxa is working towards becoming a formally regulated transparent financial services provider. The company is leading the way for increased regulation for digital asset markets globally.

There are currently approximately 75 million cryptocurrency wallets in the world. This should increase as the cryptocurrency market becomes more widely accepted and accessible.

Banxa’s flagship platform is its Plug-and-Play Fiat Onramp, which allows seamless conversion of fiat-digital currency and simple integration for end-users through the iFrame widget or Banxa’s JSON API.

The company is leveraging the expanding cryptocurrency market without being exposed to the volatility in the crypto market.