Adcore Secures Conditional Approval to List on the Toronto Stock Exchange

Adcore Inc. (the “Company” or “Adcore”) (TSXV:ADCO)(FSE:ADQ), a leading provider of machine-learning (“ML” and “AI”) powered advertising technologies used by digital agencies and advertisers to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way (“Effortless Advertising”), today announced that it has secured conditional approval to list its common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) and graduate from the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”).

“This is a significant milestone for the Company, which reflects the dramatic growth Adcore has experienced since the completion of its qualifying transaction and listing on the TSX Venture Exchange in May 2019,” commented Omri Brill, CEO of Adcore. “We believe the graduation to the TSX, one of the premier exchanges for publicly traded companies, will broaden our reach among institutional investors and improve our access to the capital markets. Adcore is at an exciting point in its evolution; the pandemic has only accelerated the growth of e-commerce and digital transformation, and our solutions serve a dire need in the market. We’re gratified to have been elevated to the TSX and look forward to sharing our story and growth strategy with a new audience of international investors.”

Final approval of the listing is subject to the Company meeting certain customary conditions required by the TSX. The Company will issue a press release once the TSX confirms the date when trading of Adcore common shares is expected to commence on the TSX. Upon completion of the final listing requirements, the Company’s common shares will be delisted from the TSXV.

Shareholders are not required to exchange their share certificates or take any other action in connection with the TSX listing, as there will be no change in the trading symbol or CUSIP for the common shares.

ABOUT ADCORE

Adcore is a leading provider of machine-learning powered advertising technologies used by digital agencies and advertisers to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way (“Effortless Advertising”) with the goal of scaling activity and maximizing ROI.

By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence engine, Adcore offers a unique digital marketing solution. In addition to being named numerous times on Deloitte’s Fast 50 Technology list, Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner, Microsoft Partner, Facebook Partner and TikTok Partner.

Established in 2006, the Company employs over forty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Melbourne, Australia, Toronto, Canada and Hong Kong, Greater China.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company. Wherever possible, words such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict” or “potential” or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

ADCORE INC.

