Canada One Engages Investing News Network

Canada One Mining Corp. (TSXV: CONE) (OTC Pink: COMCF) (FSE: AU31) ("Canada One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an advertising and investor awareness campaign agreement (the "INN Agreement") with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network ("INN").

INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007 at www.investingnews.com. On August 25th, 2025, the Company entered into the INN Agreement. The INN Agreement will be for a twelve-month term, totaling $21,825 (GST excluded). The INN Agreement will not automatically renew. INN will provide advertising to increase awareness of the Company with the first campaign commencing on September 2, 2025. INN does not provide Investor Relations or Market Making services. INN currently holds no common shares in the Company. INN and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities.

The INN Agreement is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About The Copper Dome Project

The Project lies within the lower portion of the Quesnel Trough porphyry belt, a well-established mining district. The belt extends north from the Copper Mountain Mine, through the Elk, Brenda, Craigmont, Highland Valley, and New Afton mines. Past exploration on the Property has identified the presence of copper, palladium, and gold mineralization. Multiple mineralized zones have been discovered on the Property to date. Excellent infrastructure provides year-round access with low-cost exploration and low jurisdictional risk.

About Canada One

Canada One is a junior resource exploration company operating in Canada. From exploration to discovery, to resource development, the Company is focused on creating growth and generating value for its investors and communities as it meets the growing global demand for critical metals. Copper Dome is the Company's flagship project with its northern border situated 1.5km from the operating Copper Mountain Mine deposits.

Contact Us

For further information, interested parties are encouraged to visit the Company's website at www.canadaonemining.com, or contact the Company by email at info@canadaonemining.com, or by phone at 1.877.844.4661.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of
Canada One Mining CORP.

Peter Berdusco
President
Chief Executive Officer
Interim Chief Financial Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating to the future operating or financial performance of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things: statements relating to the anticipated timing thereof and the intended use of proceeds. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, technical, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the timing, completion and delivery of the referenced assessments and analysis. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

TSX Venture Exchange Disclaimer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

