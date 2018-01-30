At the recent Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, KeyStone Financial Senior Analyst Aaron Dunn told the Investing News Network that his firm looks for “growing, strong, profitable” businesses with shares that can be purchased at a reasonable price relative to “underlying profitability.”

He said research is particularly important when looking at small-cap stocks because they have a reputation for being “highly speculative companies.”

One example of KeyStone’s past success is its recommendation two years ago of a US software company called Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX). At the time, it was trading “a little under a billion in market cap. It’s tripled over the last two years.” Dunn said the increase was driven by growth in earnings per share and a “general positive outlook on the business.”

Dunn explained that investors can often make the mistake of buying into hype, and highlighted cannabis, blockchain and the junior mining sector as places where that can happen. He emphasized that KeyStone focuses its research on “companies that we consider real businesses.” According to Dunn, that means companies that have demonstrated that they can generate revenue and be profitable. If a company can’t do those things, it’s “not a real investment. It’s a speculation.”

Continuing, he explained that when investor enthusiasm ends, “it is definitely catastrophic and you see share prices fall off extremely quickly. The vast majority of shareholders that take that strategy with a significant portion of their capital end up losing a lot of money in the long term.”

Dunn concluded, “if you want to invest in companies that are more speculative, that’s great. You just have to understand what you’re doing and you have to limit your exposure to those types of stocks.”

