Faro Introduces Faro PrizmTM for Metrology Applications

The company unveiled Faro PrizmTM on Thursday (August 16), which has the ability to scan in high resolution, 3D color for metrology applications and enhances productivity of professionals.









Faro (NASDAQ:FARO) on Thursday (August 16) announced the introduction of Faro PrizmTM, which has the ability to scan in high resolution, 3D color for metrology applications.

The company, which is engaged in 3D measurement, imaging and realization technology said that PrizmTM is the next generation of Laser Line Probes (LLP) which is designed to operate as a compact, tightly integrated solution with the Faro Quantum ScanArm Family.

Further, Faro said that PrizmTM’s colour scan feature lets users view and manipulate 3D color print cloud model of either a part or an assembly on a screen. The company said that it is ideally suited for molded parts where color and surface texture are important for complete inspection.

Do you know which companies to watch in 2018? Find promising stocks and data in our new free report Give me my free report!

“With the PrizmTM Color LLP, we believe that we have reset the expectations of what a high value portable measurement arm solution can be and should be,” Pete Edmonds, VP of Faro said in the release.

The Quantum ScanArm with which the PrizmTM is designed to work provides point cloud capture with higher accuracy and superior resolution when combined with FAROBlu Laser Lined Pro HD. The solution also offers non contact measurement capabilities providing the highest fidelity point cloud data at high speed.

The Laser Line Pro additionally has a standard definition model which offers entry level ScanArm solutions for those looking for a cheaper alternative.

With the PrizmTM’s capabilities, the parts and objects are inspected for dimension and surface quality issues which the company says would enhance the productivity of inspection professionals.

The launch of PrizmTM comes on the heels of Faro introducing an arm based 3D color scanning solution.

On Tuesday (August 14), the company introduced the solution to the new Faro Design ScanArm 2.5C product which is compatible with its 8-Axis FaroArm system. Faro said that the color 3D representation is baseline for any product visualizations and special effects.

Following the announcement, Faro Technologies gained 0.15 percent to close the trading session on Thursday at US$66.25. On TipRanks, the stock has an strong buy ranking and analyst target price of US$73 with an high estimate of US$82 and a low estimate of US$62. Faro has a bug ranking on TradingView with 12 verticals in favor, 10 neutral and four against.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Bala Yogesh hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.