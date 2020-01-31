Siyata Mobile Inc: Advanced Cellular Technology for Critical Wireless Communications

Siyata Mobile Inc. (TSXV:SIM, OTCQX:SYATF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s technology channel.









Siyata Mobile is a cellular communications company working with enterprise customers to develop solutions for private vehicles and professional fleets. The company’s products are sold in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia and the Middle East, including commercial vehicles and fleets of all sizes.

In 2019, Siyata Mobile launched the world’s first 4G LTE all-in-one fleet communications device for cellular carriers, the Uniden® UV350. The device combines together voice, push-to-talk over cellular (PoC), data and fleet management solutions into a single device. The Uniden® UV350 device is available through AT&T, FirstNet, Verizon Wireless, Bell Mobility and Rogers Wireless in North America as well as through additional partners in Europe and the Middle East.

Siyata Mobile’s company highlights include the following:

Developing an innovative portfolio of 4G PoC solutions for in-vehicle wireless and two-way communications.

Siyata Mobile’s Uniden® UV350 technology provides a more unified, nationwide cellular network at lower cost than legacy PTT technology.

Targeting first responder and commercial fleet markets.

Siyata Mobile sales from 2014 through Q3 2019 total $66.5 million.

Accessing North American market through cellular carrier sales channels.

North American market has no competition for carrier-grade in-vehicle mobile devices with 4G capabilities.

The Uniden® UV350 is the only dedicated in-vehicle PoC device that is certified for use on FirstNet, AT&T’s dedicated first responder cellular network built as part of a US$100 billion government grant.

Management team well-versed in leading publicly traded technology companies and wireless telecommunications.

Operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, Middle East.

Launched in Sweden in Q1 2020.

