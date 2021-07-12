Thom Calandra of the Calandra Report shares the commodity he’s most bullish on, as well as exploration stocks he’s watching right now.









Various metals have experienced upward price momentum in 2021, spurring discussions of whether the resource sector is in the midst of a commodities supercycle.

Sharing his thoughts on the situation, Thom Calandra of the Calandra Report said it’s too soon to tell.

“The question I think you and I have to ask ourselves is with metals … some of them (are) hitting new highs or fresh highs, or the highest points they’ve seen in 11 years, let’s say, in the case of gold — are they going to surpass those highs now, or are they going to hang out?” he commented.

“I’m not going to be like every metals believer out there, a fanatic, and say that we’re in a supercycle unless we see more evidence,” Calandra continued in a conversation with the Investing News Network. “But I’d like to think we’re in a supercycle — I’m not going to pound the floor on it.”

Calandra keeps an open mind when investing and considers a wide range of sectors and companies. When asked to name the commodity he’s most bullish on right now, he put zinc forward as his choice.

“I’ll zag where others zig … I’m going to go right now with something that still hasn’t had true liftoff, but is very important for agriculture; some battery metals use this, and of course (it’s used) as an alloy and is very undervalued, especially compared to some of these monster moves in copper, in palladium (and) in platinum now starting up again,” he said. “I’m going to say zinc.”

Zinc companies Calandra is watching right now include Yukon-focused Fireweed Zinc (TSXV:FWZ) and Ireland-centric Group Eleven Resources (TSXV:ZNG,OTC Pink:GRLVF). He is also a longtime shareholder of Robert Friedland’s Ivanhoe Mines (TSX:IVN,OTCQX:IVPAF).

Looking at his portfolio, Calandra said he’s also following a number of lesser-known companies, with examples including Sonoro Gold (TSXV:SGO,OTCQB:SMOFF), Maple Gold Mines (TSXV:MGM,OTCQB:MGMLF) and Kenorland Minerals (TSXV:KLD,OTC Pink:NWRCF).

In closing, Calandra emphasized the importance of being positioned in the market.

“One day all this free money is going to come crashing down, just like it did in March of, I believe it was 2000, with the NASDAQ,” he said. “It took quite awhile to recover. This time … the good times could last for years, but when the good times end this time I think they’re going to stay away for a long time.”

Watch the interview above for more of Calandra’s ideas on the resource space.

