Resource Big News Roundup: MustGrow Finalizes ‘Liquid Formulation’ Mustard-Derived Bio-Pesticide; IsoEnergy Acquires Collins Bay Extension Uranium Property; EnviroLeach and Golden Predator Announce Cyanide-Free Bulk Testing Agreement
Stocks rose on Tuesday as corporations started to announce their third-quarter results. Investors also continued to look for signs that Trump’s phase one trade deal with China would materialize. The market had another boost on Thursday as Canada celebrated its first anniversary of cannabis legalization as well as welcomed new cannabis products to the market. On Friday, the S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) rose slightly. The index was bumped higher by energy stocks, but China’s slowest growth in nearly three decades renewed concerns about global growth, capping any gains.
As for the S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX), it spiked on Tuesday and Thursday for the same reasons that the TSX index did. On Friday, Seven of the 12 Toronto subgroups experienced losses midday. Leading the way in losses were consumer discretionary and healthcare stocks, which each tumbled 2.3 percent, and information technology stocks were down by 1.1 percent. The five gainers were led by industrials and financials, each up 0.4 percent, followed by communications which gained 0.2 percent.
Agriculture:
Base:
- Thunderstruck Samples 41.6 g/t Au and 1,205 g/t Ag at Liwa Creek; Announces Results from Academic Studies
- Puma Acquires the Jonpol Gold Project in Northern New Brunswick, Canada
- Fireweed Drills 250 m True Width of 3.44 Percent Zinc from Surface at Boundary Including Intersections of 23.31m of 16.35 Percent Zinc and 11.85m of 13.63 Percent Zinc+Lead
Battery:
- Surge Acquires an Option to Purchase a 100 Percent Interest in a Polymetallic Silver, Copper, Lead, Zinc Deposit in British Columbia, Canada
- VanadiumCorp & Electrochem Expand the Intellectual Property Portfolio into the European Union
- PLAN Announces Exchange Approval of 2nd Zeolite Property in BC and Announces First Toll Processing Contract Completed
Energy:
Precious:
- Canada Cobalt Pours First Silver Bars
- EnviroLeach and Golden Predator Announce Cyanide-Free Bulk Testing Agreement
- White Gold Corp. Trenches 83.13 g/t Gold over 2.2m, 30.86 g/t Gold over 7m and 24.86 g/t Gold over 7m on Vertigo and Encounters High-Grade Trench Results on Multiple New Targets
- Pancon Further Expands Its Jefferson Gold Project Surrounding the Former Brewer Gold Mine, Outlines Upcoming Exploration Program
- Sixty North Gold Trenches 203 g/t Silver, 1.0 g/t Gold over 0.45 m in VMS Zone
