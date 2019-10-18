Resource Big News Roundup: MustGrow Finalizes ‘Liquid Formulation’ Mustard-Derived Bio-Pesticide; IsoEnergy Acquires Collins Bay Extension Uranium Property; EnviroLeach and Golden Predator Announce Cyanide-Free Bulk Testing Agreement

In case you missed it, here is this week’s resource big news roundup.









Stocks rose on Tuesday as corporations started to announce their third-quarter results. Investors also continued to look for signs that Trump’s phase one trade deal with China would materialize. The market had another boost on Thursday as Canada celebrated its first anniversary of cannabis legalization as well as welcomed new cannabis products to the market. On Friday, the S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) rose slightly. The index was bumped higher by energy stocks, but China’s slowest growth in nearly three decades renewed concerns about global growth, capping any gains.

As for the S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX), it spiked on Tuesday and Thursday for the same reasons that the TSX index did. On Friday, Seven of the 12 Toronto subgroups experienced losses midday. Leading the way in losses were consumer discretionary and healthcare stocks, which each tumbled 2.3 percent, and information technology stocks were down by 1.1 percent. The five gainers were led by industrials and financials, each up 0.4 percent, followed by communications which gained 0.2 percent.

In case you missed it, here is this week’s resource big news roundup:

