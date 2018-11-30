Resource Big News Roundup: Dunnedin Acquires 100% Interest in MPD Copper-Gold Porphyry Project; Go Cobalt Samples 2% V2O5 at Barachois; Desert Gold Secures its 100 Percent Owned Farabantourou Permit for 9-Year Term
Danielle Adams - November 30th, 2018
In case you missed it, here is this week’s resource big news roundup.
This week, the S&P/TSX Composite index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) steadily rose. On Friday, the index fell due to another drop in oil prices. The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX), meanwhile, dropped in the first half of the week before recovering slightly.
Base:
Battery:
- Global Energy Metals Signs Final Agreements to Acquire 100% Interest in the Growth-Stage Millennium Cobalt Project and Highly Prospective Mt. Isa Cobalt Projects in Queensland Australia
- M2 Cobalt Continues to Expand “Regional” Katanga-Style Play at Bujagali
- Stria Lithium and Grafoid Inc. are Pleased to Announce a Joint Venture to Undertake the Development of an Innovative Graphene Based Filtration Membrane
- Surge Acquires Copper-Gold Mineral Mountain Property in the Omineca Mining Division in North Central British Columbia
- Surface Chip Samples Of Up To 3.78% Li2O Confirms New Lithium Bearing Pegmatite Discovery At Sherritt Gordon
- Go Cobalt Samples 2% V2O5 from Black Sediments at Barachois
- MGX Minerals Reports Up to 100% SiO2 at Gibraltar and 99.9% SiO2 at Wonah Silica Properties; Completes 2nd Drill Hole at Gibraltar
Gem:
- Dunnedin Acquires 100% Interest in MPD Copper-Gold Porphyry Project in South Central British Columbia
Precious:
- Metallis Hits 11.18 g/t Gold Over 7.7 Meters Including 137 g/t Gold Over 0.6 Meters at Cole Target
- Sunvest Minerals Discovers New Significant Copper -Silver Mineralized Zone on the Clone Property, British Columbia
- Brixton Metals Drills Kimberlite in 10 of 11 Holes at its Langis Project and Announces Private Placement
- Great Bear Reports Continuity of Gold from Surface to 365 m Depth in Dixie Limb Zone, Dixie Project, Red Lake District
- Desert Gold Secures its 100 Percent Owned Farabantourou Permit for 9-Year Term
- IDM Mining trenches Money Rock/Randell Vein over 300 meters along strike at Lost Valley, Red Mountain Gold Project
