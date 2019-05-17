Battery Metals

Investing News

Resource Big News Roundup: Canada Cobalt More Than Doubles Size of Castle Mine Land Package; American Battery Metals Doubles Temple Mountain Property; Ashanti Gold Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Desert Gold

- May 17th, 2019

In case you missed it, here is this week’s resource big news roundup.

This week, the S&P/TSX Composite index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) steadily rose as energy stocks gained on the back of higher oil prices. The index was also bolstered by news released last week concerning higher job additions in April. On Friday, the index fell as the Chinese media takes a tough stance on the trade war between the US and China, reviving fears of a global economic shutdown. At 9:42 a.m. ET, the index was down 36.94 points at $16,406.92. The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX), meanwhile, rose in the first half of the week and was flat heading into the long weekend.

In case you missed it, here is this week’s resource big news roundup:

Battery:

Critical:

Energy:

Precious:

To see our previous Resource Investing Big News Roundups, please click here.

vric-stocks-report-conference

Free insights from the experts.


Get valuable investing insights for the resource market in our new report

Get the latest Battery Metals Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Battery Metals Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Battery Metals Investing

Select All
Select None

Related posts

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *