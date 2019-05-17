Resource Big News Roundup: Canada Cobalt More Than Doubles Size of Castle Mine Land Package; American Battery Metals Doubles Temple Mountain Property; Ashanti Gold Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Desert Gold
In case you missed it, here is this week’s resource big news roundup.
This week, the S&P/TSX Composite index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) steadily rose as energy stocks gained on the back of higher oil prices. The index was also bolstered by news released last week concerning higher job additions in April. On Friday, the index fell as the Chinese media takes a tough stance on the trade war between the US and China, reviving fears of a global economic shutdown. At 9:42 a.m. ET, the index was down 36.94 points at $16,406.92. The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX), meanwhile, rose in the first half of the week and was flat heading into the long weekend.
Battery:
- First Cobalt Starts Enhanced Economics Study for its Refinery and Invests in eCobalt Solutions
- VanadiumCorp-Electrochem Process Technology Development Planned For Australian Joint Venture
- Canada Cobalt More Than Doubles Size of Castle Mine Land Package
Critical:
- Deer Horn Partner Concludes Agreement with Major US-Based NGO
- MGX Minerals Announces Successful Generation of Dendritic Zinc Using Linear Regeneration Module; Zinc Regeneration Subsystem Development Completed
Energy:
- American Battery Metals Doubles Temple Mountain Property Based on Positive Geophysical Survey Results
Precious:
- Red Pine Receives Results of Gravity Survey and Identifies Jubilee Stock Extension
- Guyana Goldstrike Identifies Outcrops Along a 1,100 m Magnetic Trend; Marudi Gold Project, Guyana
- Newrange Gold Re-discovers Good Hope Mine at Pamlico, Samples 13.89 gt Au and 71.19 gt Ag over 40 meters
- Ashanti Gold Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Desert Gold
