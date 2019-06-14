Resource Big News Roundup: Fidelity Acquires Two Highly Prospective Gold Projects in Peru; Jade Leader Increases Land Holdings and Identifies 5 Priority Targets in Wyoming Jade Fields; Go Cobalt Joins Yukon Mining Alliance
This week, the S&P/TSX Composite index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was up and down as trade woes between the US and China continue. The US Federal Reserve may be initiating a rate cut to keep market sentiments positive as trade negotiations continue. In the Middle East, two oil tankers were hit in the Gulf of Oman in a suspect attack on Thursday, driving oil prices up. On Friday, the index fell with technology stocks due to Broadcom Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AVGO) reduced 2019 revenue forecast. The index was also mirroring the weakness in the global markets. At 9:50 a.m. ET, the index was down 27.84 points at $16,211.42. The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX), meanwhile, steadily dropped this week.
In case you missed it, here is this week’s resource big news roundup:
Battery:
- Global Energy Metals Expands Land Position In Nevada – Stakes Claims Contiguous To The Lovelock Cobalt Mine
- Go Cobalt Joins Yukon Mining Alliance
- MGX Minerals and Eureka Resources Enter Joint Venture Agreement to Install World’s First Commercial Rapid Petro-lithium Recovery System in Pennsylvania
Energy:
Gem:
- Jade Leader Completes Airborne Survey, Increases Land Holdings and Identifies 5 Priority Targets in Wyoming Jade Fields
Precious:
- Red Pine Announces New Mineral Resource Estimate for the Surluga Gold Deposit at its Wawa Gold Project, Ontario
- Bonterra Intersects 101.1 g/t Au over 3.9 m at Gladiator and 12.8 g/t Au over 5.6 m at Moroy
- Fidelity Minerals Acquires Two Highly Prospective Gold Projects in Northern Peru
- White Gold Corp. Increases Mineral Resource Estimate by 25% to 1,039,600 Indicated and 508,700 Inferred Ounces of Gold with 2018 Exploration on the White Gold Property, Yukon, Canada
