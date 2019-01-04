Battery Metals

Investing News

Resource Big News Roundup: Gold Resource Corporation Declares December Monthly Dividend; Quebec Precious Metals to Extend Work Commitment Deadline for Lomiko to Earn 100% of La Loutre Graphite Property; MGX Minerals Drills 44 Meters of 1700ppm Niobium at REN Niobium-Tantalum-Titanium-REE Project;

- January 4th, 2019

In case you missed it, here is this week’s resource big news roundup.

This week, the S&P/TSX Composite index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) continued to see significant volatility. On Friday, the market opened higher due to a 2.5 percent surge in crude oil prices. The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX), meanwhile, steadily rose all week.

In case you missed it, here is this week’s resource big news roundup:

Battery:

Critical:

Precious:

To see our previous Resource Investing Big News Roundups, please click here.

gold outlook free report

Are gold stocks a good idea for 2019?


Get your free market forecast today

Get the latest Battery Metals Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Battery Metals Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Battery Metals Investing

Select All
Select None

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time

Related posts

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *