Resource Big News Roundup: Gold Resource Corporation Declares December Monthly Dividend; Quebec Precious Metals to Extend Work Commitment Deadline for Lomiko to Earn 100% of La Loutre Graphite Property; MGX Minerals Drills 44 Meters of 1700ppm Niobium at REN Niobium-Tantalum-Titanium-REE Project;

Danielle Adams - January 4th, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s resource big news roundup.
This week, the S&P/TSX Composite index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) continued to see significant volatility. On Friday, the market opened higher due to a 2.5 percent surge in crude oil prices. The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX), meanwhile, steadily rose all week.
Battery:
- Quebec Precious Metals Agrees to Extend Work Commitment Deadline to December 31, 2019 for Lomiko to Earn 100% of La Loutre Graphite Property
Critical:
Precious:
- Red Pine Drills 32.16 g/t Gold Over 2.91 Metres (true width) At Its Wawa Gold Project
- Gold Resource Corporation Declares December Monthly Dividend
- Defiance Silver and ValOro Resources Announce Completion of Merger
- Vangold Mining Corp. Signs LOI to Acquire the Tassawini Gold Property, Guyana, SA
