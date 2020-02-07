Resource Big News Roundup: White Gold Corp. Intercepts Significant Gold Values on Multiple New Drill Targets Across the White Gold Property, Plateau Energy Metals Announces Positive PEA for Falchani Lithium Project, IsoEnergy Intersects Strong Radioactivity at the Hurricane Uranium Zone
In case you missed it, here is this week’s resource big news roundup.
The TSX Composite dropped 42.37 points to open Friday’s session, pulling back from previous record highs. The descent on Friday followed a pair of unfortunate developments for Canadian cannabis provider Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB,TSX:ACB), which announced it would be cutting 500 employees on Thursday. Chief Executive Officer Terry Booth has also announced he will step down. Four different analysts downgraded Aurora’s stock this week on the heels of the announcement. The company is expected to record as much as C$1 billion in goodwill writedowns and impairment charges in its fiscal second quarter.
The TSX Venture Exchange fell 0.9 points to open Friday at 577.10, with eight of the 12 TSX subgroups in the red. Utilities (up 0.5 percent), real-estate (up 0.4 percent) and gold (up 0.3 percent) lead the way with minimal gains. In the United States, stocks fell as worries regarding the coronavirus continued to dampen the market. The S&P 500 dropped 10.4 points to open Friday’s session at 3,335.38.
Base
Battery
- Lithium Chile Announces Completion of First Drill Hole on the Turi Property and Results from Recent Check Assays on the Laguna Blanca Property
- Plateau Energy Metals Announces Positive PEA for Falchani Lithium Project
Precious
- Beauce Gold Fields: Visible Gold Extracted From Volcanic Rock Samples Associated With the Major Geological Fault
- Talisker Enters into Option Agreement for Golden Hornet Property
- Nexus Gold Acquires Manzour-Dayere Gold Project, Burkina Faso, West Africa
- Sirios Announces an Aero Magnetic Survey to be Undertaken on its Newly Acquired Niska Property in the Area of Azimut’s Elmer Discovery
- Margaux Resources Announces Results of 2019 Exploration Program at Cassiar Gold Property
- Adamera Partners with Hochschild Mining to Test High-Grade Gold Targets
- White Gold Corp. Intercepts Significant Gold Values on Multiple New Drill Targets Across the White Gold Property
- Amex Reports Near Surface and High-Grade Gold at Grey Cat and Gratien Gold Zones
Energy
- IsoEnergy Intersects Strong Radioactivity at the Hurricane Uranium Zone
- Greenlane Renewables Signs New $7.0 Million System Supply Contract with the Renewable Natural Gas Company
