Resource Big News Roundup: Metallurgical Test Work Confirms Premium High Grade 65.8 Percent Iron Ore Concentrate with 0.67 Percent V205 at the Mont Sorcier Iron Ore and Vanadium Project, IsoEnergy Intersects Strongest Uranium Mineralization to Date at the Hurricane Zone
In case you missed it, here is this week’s resource big news roundup.
US stock index futures were up on Friday morning after a solid week of gains that saw a number of positive earnings reports. Tech giant Ndivia saw shares rise more than 6 percent in the pre-market on Friday as the company’s quarterly results soared past expectations. Tech companies including Expedia and Roku also saw sharp gains on Friday, jumping 11.8 percent and 7.8 percent respectively. While concerns regarding the coronavirus have tempered gains, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones are each up more than 1 percent for the week after Thursday’s trading session.
In Canada, poor sales in the cannabis sector have caused continual cutbacks. Cannabis giants Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX:WEED,NYSE:CGC) announced this week it would be working to reduce costs as it adjusts to projected losses in the quarter. Licensed producers Supreme Cannabis Company (TSX:FIRE,OTCQX:SPRWF) similarly announced a 15 percent cutback this week on the heels of underwhelming sales numbers. The TSX Venture exchange jumped up 2.01 points to 573.01 early Friday morning.
Base
- Copper Fox Announces Agreement to Purchase Eaglehead Copper Property
- Northern Lights Commences Exploration Work at Secret Pass Gold Project
Battery
- Metallurgical Test Work Confirms Premium High Grade 65.8 Percent Iron Ore Concentrate with 0.67 Percent V205 at the Mont Sorcier Iron Ore and Vanadium Project
- Ceylon Graphite Achieves 99.9997 Percent Graphite Purity, Exceeding Lithium Ion Battery Requirements
Precious
- Monterey Minerals Signs LOI to Acquire the Alicia Project in the Philippines
- Triumph Gold Releases Updated Mineral Resource Estimates for Nucleus, Revenue and Tinta Deposits on the Freegold Mountain Property
- Sirios Signs Agreement with Exploration Dios in Azimut’s Elmer Gold Discovery Area
- High Grade Gold Intersections Discovered by Seahawk Ventures Inc. 2019 Diamond Drill Program
- Emgold and Rio Tinto PLC Sign Earn-In with Option to Joint Venture Agreement for the New York Canyon Property
- Silver Viper Drills Expand The El Rubi Discovery with Additional High-Grade Gold and Silver Intercepts
- Great Bear Drills 10.58 g/t Gold Over 21.00 m and Initiates 5 Kilometre Grid Drill Program at LP Fault
- Amex Reports 29.40 g/t Au Over 8.50 Metres in Deepest Hole to Date on Eastern Gold Zone
Energy
- IsoEnergy Intersects Strongest Uranium Mineralization to Date at the Hurricane Zone
- President Trump Requests US$1.5 Billion Over 10 Years to Establish United States Uranium Reserve
