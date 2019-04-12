Resource Big News Roundup: Pistol Bay Acquires Nevada Vanadium Project; Tarku Identifies New Gold Targets at Apollo; NextSource Receives Global Environmental Permit for Molo Graphite Project
Danielle Adams - April 12th, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s resource big news roundup.
This week, the S&P/TSX Composite index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) rose on gains in energy and finance. On Friday, the index rose due to a lift in oil prices. The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX), meanwhile, steadily dropped over the week.
Base:
Battery:
Critical:
- Deer Horn Announces Partnership with Prominent First Nation Entrepreneur to Explore Northern BC and Advance First Nations Social and Economic Independence
Precious:
- Silver Viper Identifies New Targets for Drilling at La Virginia Gold-Silver Project, Prepares for Helicopter-borne Magnetic and Radiometric Survey
- Tarku identifies new Gold targets on its Apollo Project
- Silver Spruce Fieldwork Continues to Expand Drill Target Areas and Identify New Veins at Pino de Plata
- Great Panther Reports First Quarter 2019 Production Results
