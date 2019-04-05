Battery Metals

Investing News

Resource Big News Roundup: First Cobalt Produces Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate; Desert Gold And Ashanti Announce Definitive Combination Agreement; Deer Horn Signs Strategic Partnership Agreement with Fenix Advanced Materials

- April 5th, 2019

In case you missed it, here is this week’s resource big news roundup.

This week, the S&P/TSX Composite index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) rose steadily as energy stock gained. On Friday, the index rose for its fifth straight week as a rebound in US job growth last month eased economic slowdown concerns. The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX), meanwhile, had a turbulent week but finished on the rise.

In case you missed it, here is this week’s resource big news roundup:

Battery:

Critical:

Energy:

Precious:

To see our previous Resource Investing Big News Roundups, please click here.

vric-stocks-report-conference

Free insights from the experts.


Get valuable investing insights for the resource market in our new report

Get the latest Battery Metals Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Battery Metals Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Battery Metals Investing

Select All
Select None

Related posts

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *