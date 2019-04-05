Resource Big News Roundup: First Cobalt Produces Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate; Desert Gold And Ashanti Announce Definitive Combination Agreement; Deer Horn Signs Strategic Partnership Agreement with Fenix Advanced Materials
Danielle Adams - April 5th, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s resource big news roundup.
This week, the S&P/TSX Composite index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) rose steadily as energy stock gained. On Friday, the index rose for its fifth straight week as a rebound in US job growth last month eased economic slowdown concerns. The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX), meanwhile, had a turbulent week but finished on the rise.
Battery:
Critical:
- Deer Horn Signs Strategic Partnership Agreement with Fenix Advanced Materials to Explore Synergies for Critical Metals and Cleantech
- American Manganese Granted U.S. Patent for Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Material Recycling Technology
Energy:
- IsoEnergy Drills 4.5m of 4.2% U3O8 in Drill Hole LE19-09 at the Hurricane Zone High-Grade Uranium Discovery
Precious:
- Newrange Gold Completes Screen Test At Pamlico, Producing 26.53 g/t Au in Concentrate
- Wealth Completes US$2M Atacama Payment
- NV Gold Doubles Land Position at Frazier Dome Gold Project and Highlights 2019 Exploration Program
- Monterey Minerals Completes Purchase of 525 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia
- Desert Gold And Ashanti Announce Definitive Combination Agreement
- Telson: Historic Leachox Testing Shows Recoveries Up To 65 Percent Gold and 81 Percent Silver Possible at Campo Morado
