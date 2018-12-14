Resource Big News Investing: Vatic to Pursue Cannabis Opportunities; International Cobalt Extends Mineralization at Ramsay Cobalt; Grant of Tenements at NXGold’s Mt. Roe Project
Danielle Adams - December 14th, 2018
In case you missed it, here is this week’s resource big news roundup.
This week, the S&P/TSX Composite index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) continued to see significant volatility. On Friday, the market opened lower due to oil price declines after China reported slower economic growth. The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX), meanwhile, steadily declined all week, but had a slight recovery on Friday.
Agriculture:
Battery:
- Berkwood Drills 90m Of Graphite During Ongoing Phase 4 Drilling And Provides An Overview Of Mise-A-La-Masse Geophysical Results At The Lac Gueret South Graphite Project
- Orocobre Limited – Cauchari Definitive Feasibility Study Commences
- Infinite Lithium Announces Additional Drilling Results Including 19.80 Metres of 1.27% Li2o From Jackpot Lithium Project
- Advantage Commences Feasibility Study and Continues to Strengthen its Project Team in Argentina
- MGX Minerals Reports High-Grade Gold Mineralization at Depth Fran Gold Project, British Columbia; Winter Drilling Underway
- Standard Lithium Makes First Pilot-Scale High Purity Lithium Carbonate and Commissions Crystallisation Pilot Prototype
- Surge Exploration Enters into Formal Definitive Option Agreement to Acquire the Atacama Cobalto Project in the Atacama Region of Chile
- American Manganese Inc. Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Battery Safety Solutions B.V.
- International Cobalt Extends Mineralization at Ramsay Cobalt
- Ultra Power Systems Pty Ltd Signs Exclusive Patent Option Agreement to Purchase a License for the VanadiumCorp-Electrochem Processing Technology for Australia
Energy:
- IsoEnergy Receives Drilling Permits and Finalizes Plans to Extend Uranium Mineralization at the Hurricane Zone, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan
- Fission 3.0 Targets Shallow, High-Grade Prospects with 18 Hole Program
- Azincourt Energy Conducting Airborne Geophysical Survey at the East Preston Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan
Gem:
- Dunnedin Reports KH10-11 Results, Focuses Pipe Exploration & Retains Diamond Experts to Advance High Grade Kimberlite Dikes
Precious:
- Montan Expands Greater Las Huaquillas Project, Insider Purchases Shares In Market
- Orsu Metals Further Extends Zone 23 from 740 Meters to 900 Meters and has Started Estimation Work for a Maiden Resource with Wardell Armstrong International at Its Sergeevskoe Gold Project, Russia
- Sampling & Mapping Results Include 13.95 GPT Gold Grab Sample At Angkor’s Banlung Property
- Sojourn’s Todd Creek Project Geochemical Samples Confirm High Tenor Precious and Base Metal Values in Multiple Zones
- Grant of Tenements at NXGold’s Mt. Roe Project
- Great Bear Drills 27.36 g/t Gold over 3.65 m Including 153.73 g/t Gold over 0.5 m as Hinge Zone Extended; Defines New Ultramafic Gold Control, and Mobilizes Second Drill at Dixie Project
- White Gold Corp. Discovers New High-Grade Parallel Structure 300m from Previous Drilling on Vertigo Target Intersecting 9.2 g/t Au over 9.14m, including 17.2 g/t Au over 4.6m and also Encounters Multiple High-Grade Surface Results up to 304 g/t Au and over 1,000 g/t Ag Expanding Footprint to 2.2km x 650m
