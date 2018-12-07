Precious Metals Weekly Round-Up: Gold Up, Near Five-month Peak

Precious metals were firm ahead of US non-farm payrolls data and expectations that the Fed will slow down US rate hikes next year.









Gold and silver were firm on Friday (December 7) ahead of US non-farm payrolls data and expectations that the Fed will slowdown US rate hikes in 2019.

As of 9:05 a.m. EST, the yellow metal was trading at US$1,242.90 per ounce, pushing it towards a five-month high. As for the white metal, it was up 1 percent on Friday, sitting at US$14.50 per ounce as of 9:10 a.m. EST.

Despite the climb, market watchers remain cautious about precious metals. Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch, noted, “[m]uch will depend on the US jobs report today and how it will impact Fed rate hike expectations which have been scaled back so dramatically that a strong report could lead to a readjustment, putting gold under pressure.”

Beyond the interest rate hike that is expected to take place in December, insiders are putting more focus on the Fed’s moves for 2019 and are speculating that traders will see less than one rate increase next year, compared with previous expectations for possibly two rate hikes.

“If gold was ever going to stage a meaningful rally, it would be now. We are indeed in a risk-off environment with stocks and yields having fallen sharply, while the dollar hasn’t been doing too great either,” said Fawad Razaqzada, an analyst with Forex.com

“While some speculators are waiting to get onboard after the US jobs report is out of the way, some of the more technically-minded traders are probably waiting for that US$1,240 resistance level to give way,” he added.

To date, bullion has recovered about 7 percent from 19-month lows hit in mid-August.

As for the other precious metals, platinum was down 2.20 percent and as of 9:30 a.m. EST, it was trading at US$791.00 per ounce. For its part, palladium was down on Friday but set a record during Wednesday’s (December 5) session was it peaked at US$1,252.68 an ounce to topple gold for the first time in 16 years. As of 9:40 a.m. EST, palladium was trading at US$1,202.00 per ounce.

Also in the news

Also making news this week is Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM), which announced on Thursday (December 6) that it had updated its 2019 outlook.

The miner expects to produce 5.2-million ounces of gold in 2019, and 4.9-million ounces in 2020. The company also delivered an updated guidance from its previous range of 4.9-million ounces to 5.4-million ounces for next year.

“Our proven strategy will deliver stable gold production at competitive costs over at least the next five years as we continue to deliver value-accretive projects across our four regions,” said Gary J. Goldberg, CEO.

“Our investment grade balance sheet and ample liquidity means we are well positioned to invest in profitable growth and simultaneously return cash to shareholders through our industry leading dividend. Newmont remains focused on leading the gold sector in profitability and responsibility through the next generation of mines, technology and leaders,” he added.

Finally, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Thursday that Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX,NYSE:ABX) plans to sell a research and development company it owns as well as reduce its technology staff.

“The gold miner expects to close its Randgold Resources (LSE:RRS) purchase January 1, and incoming CEO Mark Bristow has said he plans to sell a variety of noncore core assets, cut costs and shrink head-office management to help delegate more authority to regional mining operations,” the WSJ report noted.

The report also noted that Barrick has disbanded or shrunk technology-based teams at its head office in Toronto and at its mining operations in Nevada, in the past few months. One of the first assets to go on the block is Barrick-owned AuTec Innovative Extractive Solutions, which specializes in testing mineral samples and processing, people familiar with the matter told the WSJ.

Securities Disclosure: I, Nicole Rashotte, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: Wallbridge Mining Company is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.