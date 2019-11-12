Thom Calandra: Platinum is Undervalued, Uranium Has Deep Value

Thom Calandra of the Calandra Report believes now is an opportune time for investors to pay attention to both metals.









While the precious metals sector is enjoying price momentum, one metal hasn’t experienced the value growth that its counterparts have: platinum. However, Thom Calandra of the Calandra Report believes now is an opportune time for investors to pay attention to the gray metal.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 45th annual New Orleans Investment Conference, Calandra told the Investing News Network that platinum is due for an uptick.

“Platinum has underperformed, it’s traditionally been higher than the gold price,” he said.

“By all rights you’d think platinum should be US$1,400, US$1,500, US$1,600 an ounce, which is exactly where palladium is, but we have had some hiccups with diesel — the Volkswagen (FWB:VOW) diesel scandal — and some labor shortage problems.”

All of which, according to the analyst, have repressed the price of the precious metal.

The founder of the Calandra Report also wants investors to rethink what they deem to be “precious.”

“I consider copper a precious metal. Of course, it’s not, but I’ll tell you something — when it comes to the industrial value copper has and its industrial liquidity in terms of, you can take a cathode of copper or a sheet of copper and turn it into money almost anywhere in the world because it is so widely used, I consider that precious to survival,” he said.

Now is the time for hard assets, as their intrinsic value is expected to rise, noted Calandra.

“You know, if the scenario that I have believed in for the past 10 years plays out, hard assets — whether it’s metals, agriculture, real estate, water — are going to become very important in our lives.”

In terms of the long play, Calandra has high hopes for uranium as climate change targets become increasingly important.

“I’m a big believer in uranium, I think it’s clean energy. I think we need energy and copper — but energy of some type to produce the infrastructure that we need going forward, and by going forward I mean the next 20 to 30 years,” he explained. “I think if you’re a believer in deep value, and I always am, then uranium is the way to go.”

Listen to the interview above for more from Calandra on what needs to happen to spur on the uranium market and why zinc is a good agricultural investment. You can also click here for our full New Orleans Investment Conference playlist on YouTube.

