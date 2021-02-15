White Metal Resources: Exploring Base and Precious Metal Opportunities in Canada and Namibia’s Major Copper Belts

White Metal Resources has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network









White Metal Resources (TSXV:WHM) enhances value for its shareholders as it undertakes precious and base metal projects in Ontario and Newfoundland in Canada, as well as in Namibia, Africa. The company is currently operating three prospective projects in Ontario: the Seagull Lake Platinum Group Element (PGE), the Far Lake Copper-Silver project, and its flagship Tower Stock Gold project.

White Metal Resources also controls two excellent copper-silver prospects in Namibia, which are the DorWit Copper-Silver project in central Namibia and the Okohongo/Taranis Copper-Silver project in northwest Namibia. The DorWit Copper-Silver Project, defined by EPLs 7028, 7029 and 7030, is located approximately 150 km from Windhoek, Namibia’s capital, and spans about 65 km across the Kalahari Copper Belt. The Project’s three licenses cover approximately 78 865 hectares, and leverages rail lines, power lines and a local skilled workforce. The Property’s six copper deposits show excellent potential for resource expansion.

Exploration plans for 2021 include an airborne electromagnetic geophysical survey which will mark the first time this type of modern geophysical survey has been completed over the Property.

Has a diverse portfolio in areas with excellent infrastructure in mining-friendly jurisdictions.

Multiple projects have historical deposits which show excellent possibilities to be expanded.

Some projects are adjacent to other important projects, deposits, and mines such as the case of the Seagull Lake PGE Project and Impala Canada’s Lac des Iles PGE-copper-nickel mine.

Multiple targets on the Tower Stock Gold Project with unexplored area between main historical deposits, the U-V and Bench zones, in addition to historical drill holes which ended in gold mineralization.

Okohongo in Central African Copperbelt. (Belt estimated to contain 5 billion tonnes of copper grading about 4 percent Cu).

DorWit in the Kalahari Copperbelt (Belt is a major zone of Stratabound copper-silver deposits).