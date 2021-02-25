Gold

Investing News
.

Tempus Resources: Exploration in Established Gold Trends in Canada and Ecuador

- February 25th, 2021
tempus resources logo

Tempus Resources has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network.

Tempus Resources Ltd. (TSXV:TMRR,ASX:TMR) currently operates two exploration projects, one in each of the gold-rich jurisdictions of Ecuador and British Columbia, Canada.

In British Columbia, Tempus’ flagship Blackdome-Elizabeth project is a past-producing, high-grade gold exploration project that hosts two separate mineralization styles. Historic gold production at Blackdome occurred between 1986 to 1991, with a total output of 330,000 tonnes milled at a head grade of 21.9 g/t Au for 231,547 gold ounces and 564,000 silver ounces.

Tempus Resources’ Company Highlights

  • Tempus Resources is a gold exploration and development company focused on high-quality gold projects in Canada and Ecuador.
  • Well-seasoned management team with the knowledge and expertise to bring projects from discovery through to production.
  • The company’s flagship Blackdome-Elizabeth gold project in British Columbia hosts past production, known mineralization and existing infrastructure that can potentially fast-track the project to near-term production and cashflow for the company.
  • The early-stage Zamora projects along the Cordillera del Condor copper-gold trend in Ecuador include the Rio Zarza and Valle del Tigre II prospects, which are highly prospective for both gold and copper porphyry deposits.
  • The company completed a capital raising of AU$4 million in June 2020.
  • Tempus’ diverse shareholder portfolio consists of dedicated management and financial institutions, including HSBC Custody Nominees.

Request an Investor Kit:

Tempus Resources

By completing this form, you are giving consent to receive communication from Tempus Resources using the contact information you provide. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

Tags

Tags:

Leave a Reply

×