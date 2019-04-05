Sirios completes capital raise of more than $1.1 Million

Management of SIRIOS RESOURCES INC. (TSXV:SOI) is pleased to announce the completion of a non-brokered private placement for a total amount of $1,144,800. This amount was raised by issuing 3,577,500 flow-through shares at $0.32 per share.









Management of SIRIOS RESOURCES INC. (TSXV:SOI) is pleased to announce the completion of a non-brokered private placement for a total amount of $1,144,800. This amount was raised by issuing 3,577,500 flow-through shares at $0.32 per share. Sirios will use the proceeds of the private placement for exploration fieldwork that qualifies as Canadian exploration expenditures.

Finder’s fees of $55,000 was paid. There will be a hold period of four months and one day on all securities issued under this financing. A Sirios’ director participated in the financing by acquiring a total of 40,000 flow-through shares. The TSX Venture Exchange has conditionally approved the private placement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

