Rob McEwen Says Great Bear Resources “a good story”

In an interview with Kitco News, McEwen Mining chairman Rob McEwen mentioned Great Bear Resources (TSXV:GBR, OTC:GTBDF) as a “good story.”









In an interview with Kitco News, McEwen Mining chairman Rob McEwen mentioned Great Bear Resources (TSXV:GBR, OTC:GTBDF) as a “good story” when asked about when investors will see the next big gold discovery. In the interview, McEwen says, “There are discoveries — Great Bear is a good story, the Golden Triangle in Northern BC. These stocks are 2x, 3x, 4x or more in the last year.”

Click here to connect with Great Bear Resources (TSXV:GBR, OTC:GTBDF) for an Investor Presentation.

Great Bear Resources has projects in Ontario’s Red Lake district, home of 28 historic and currently operating mines with 30 million ounces of gold produced to date. At the Dixie project, the company has acquired a 100 percent, royalty-free interest of the 9,140-hectare land package that makes up the project. Dixie hosts geological structures and high-grade mineralization similar to that of the major gold mines and advanced projects in Red Lake.