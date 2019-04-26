Red Pine Continues to Expand its Wawa Gold Project’s Footprint

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSXV:RPX) was featured in a video by InvestmentPitch Media that highlighted the company’s recent drill results at its Wawa gold project in Ontario, Canada.









Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSXV:RPX) was featured in a video by InvestmentPitch Media that highlighted the company’s recent drill results at its Wawa gold project in Ontario, Canada. The results include new high-grade gold results, gold zone discoveries, high-grade infill drilling results and deeper exploration results at the Jubilee deposit. The recent exploration results will be included in an updated resource estimate for the Surluga deposit which should be released in Q2 2019.

The results of Red Pine’s 2018 exploration program continue to show numerous zones of gold mineralization in the Wawa gold corridor and resources have been identified in two structures so far: the Jubilee shear zone which hosts the Surluga deposit and the Minto Mine South shear zone which hosts the Minto Mine South deposit. The recent 2018 exploration drilling results also indicate that there is continuity in gold mineralization in the new gold-bearing structures and that additional infill and exploration drilling could convert the targets into mineral resources.

Highlights from the drill program include the discovery of high-grade gold at the Surluga deposit, new gold zones within the Wawa gold corridor and drilling results from the Jubilee shear zone. Notable intercepts include 41 meters grading 1.6 g/t gold at the Surluga deposit, 19.8 meters grading 1.9 g/t gold from infill drilling at the Jubilee shear zone and 3.2 meters grading 3.5 g/t gold from deeper exploration drilling in the Jubilee shear zone deposit. The drilling results to date indicate that the Surluga deposit could host a higher-grade gold resource which would be accessible through the underground working of the Surluga mine.

To watch the full video, click here.

