Novo Resources: Exploring and Developing Gold Properties in Australia’s Pilbara Region

Gold exploration and development company Novo Resources (TSXV:NVO) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network. Novo Resources is focused on Western Australia’s Pilbara gold region, with a portfolio that includes the production-ready Beatons Creek project, the advanced-stage Egina gold project, the Karrantha gold project which hosts Purdy’s Reward and additional projects such as Talga Talga and Contact Creek.

Novo Resources Chairman and President Dr. Quinton Hennigh said, “Going forward, investors can expect to see a lot more news flow concerning how Novo plans to build its resource base and put together a production profile out of our current assets across the Pilbara region.”

Novo Resources’ company highlights include the following:

Large portfolio of gold projects in Tier 1 mining jurisdiction known for significant gold production.

Flagship project Beatons Creek is production-ready.

Significant news flow expected throughout 2020/2021.

Recent acquisition of processing infrastructure represents a catalyst to fast track the company to producer status.

Unicorn management team with the expertise to take projects from exploration through to production.

Developed in-house methodology (mechanical sorting) for tackling the challenge of coarse, nugget effect conglomerate gold with the potential to produce high-grade gold concentrate.

Expecting to receive KSS 100F LIXT fine mechanical sorting unit from Steinert Global for use at project sites during the 2020 field season.

Strategic financial partnership with Sumitomo Corporation.

Major shareholders include Kirkland Lake Gold (15.83 percent), Eric Sprott (12.2 percent) and Newmont Gold (3.15 percent).

