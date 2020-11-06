NEW VIDEO: Sunrise at Pancontinental Resources’ Brewer Gold Project
See what’s happening in the first days of drilling
Pancontinental Resources (TSXV:PUC) commences first phase of 10,000-meter diamond drilling program at its flagship Brewer Gold Project in South Carolina. See what’s happening in the first days of drilling by watching the video below.
The Brewer project comprises approximately 1000 acres that are surrounded by Pancon’s 100-percent-owned Jefferson gold project, which is over 2000 acres. Brewer is a sub-volcanic high sulfidation gold-copper system located in a proven and safe pro-mining jurisdiction. The project is 12 kilometers northeast along trend from the producing Haile Gold mine on the gold-rich and underexplored Carolina Slate Belt in South Carolina.
Pancontinental Resources’ Company Highlights:
- Led by a successful exploration management team
- North American focus on low-risk operations
- Operating in proven mining districts
- Underexplored, highly-prospective properties
- Pro-mining local governments
- License to operate with local communities
- Excellent local infrastructure and labor supply
