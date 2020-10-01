Maxtech Appoints Brohman CFO

Donaldson Brohman Martin, CPA Inc. (“DBM”) to provide Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), accounting and strategic advisory services to the Company.









Maxtech Ventures (“Maxtech” or the “Company”) (CSE:MVT) (Frankfurt: M1N) (OTC: MTEHF) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Donaldson Brohman Martin, CPA Inc. (“DBM”) to provide Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), accounting and strategic advisory services to the Company. Mr. Stephen Brohman has been appointed the Company’s CFO effective September 28, 2020. He will replace both Mr. Kelly McGuiggan, who previously served as the Company’s CFO, as well as the Invictus Accounting Group LLP of Vancouver, Canada. Mr. Brohman based in Vancouver, is a principal at DBM and has 10+ years of working experience in a variety of roles with public and private companies and is experienced in corporate finance, acquisitions, executive management, corporate communications, corporate branding, shareholder relations and investor lead generation. Mr. Brohman serves as CFO and Director of various public and private companies. Mr. Brohman obtained a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and obtained his CPA, CA (Chartered Professional Accountant) designation while working in public practice (assurance).

About Maxtech Ventures Inc.

Maxtech Ventures Inc., a Canadian-based diversified industries corporation, is focused on identifying and advancing high-value mineral properties.

For additional information see the Company’s web site at http://www.maxtech-ventures.com Email to info@maxtech-ventures.com Phone: 604-484-0355

Further information about the Company is available on www.SEDAR.com under the Company’s profile.

