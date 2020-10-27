K9 Gold: Leading Gold Exploration in Central Newfoundland’s Mining-Friendly Jurisdiction

K9 Gold (TSXV:KNC) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network.









K9 Gold is currently developing its Stony Lake gold project in Central Newfoundland, one of Canada's newest orogenic gold districts.

The Stony Lake gold project is within Central Newfoundland’s intersecting Cape Ray and Valentine Lake structural trend, along the prolific Dog Bay Line. The project has been found to cover the southwest extension of Sokoman Mineral’s (TSXV:SIC) Moosehead high-grade gold discovery and also lies northeast of Marathon Gold’s (TSX:MOZ) Valentine Lake deposit and west of New Found Gold Corp’s (TSXV:NFG) Queensway discovery.

K9 Gold has established a highly skilled and experienced Technical Advisory Board for its gold exploration program. This team includes Chris Healey, former president and CEO of Titan Uranium and K9 Gold’s current qualified person, as well as Elmer B. Stewart, current CEO and president of Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV:CUU) and an expert with over 42 years of experience overseeing financing and the acquisition of numerous base metals and gold projects.

K9 Gold Company Highlights:

K9 Gold Corp is focused on developing, acquiring and discovering gold deposits in North America.

The Stony Lake gold project is located within the Cape Ray and Valentine Lake structural trend in Central Newfoundland, along the prolific Dog Bay Line.

The Stony Lake Gold project covers 13,025 hectares and 27 kilometers of favorable land between Sokoman’s Moosehead discovery to the northeast and Marathon’s Valentine Lake deposit to the southwest.

The project site is at an intersection of high-grade gold mineralization and widespread low-grade mineralized pyritic sandstone, quartz veins and quartz stockwork that could yield 0.5 to 4.0 g/t of gold.

Results of a preliminary field program in 2019 demonstrated eight areas and 17 samples of highly anomalous, high-grade gold at 15.05 g/t mineralization on the project site.

The region offers developed infrastructure that’s surrounded by two major highways and has transmission lines running across the project.

In October 2020, K9 Gold Corp established a highly-skilled and experienced Technical Advisory Board for its expanding gold exploration activities.

