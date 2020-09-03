Gambier Gold Corp. Provides Update on First Quarter Interm Financial Filings Vancouver, British Columbia

The Company will be relying on relief granted by the British Columbia Securities commission (“BCSC”) under BC Instrument 51-515 (“BCI 51-515”) for temporary exemption from certain continuous disclosure requirements due to the challenges created by COVID-19.









Gambier Gold Corp. (“Gambier or the “Company”) (TSXV:GGAU) announces that the Company will be relying on relief granted by the British Columbia Securities commission (“BCSC”) under BC Instrument 51-515 (“BCI 51-515”) for temporary exemption from certain continuous disclosure requirements due to the challenges created by COVID-19.

A copy of the temporary exemption granted by the BCSC in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic an be found at: https://www.bcsc.bc.ca/-/media/PWS/Resources/Securities_Law/Policies/Policy5/51515-BCI-March-23-2020pdf.pdf

The Company will delay the following interim filings, which would otherwise be due on August 30, 2020 and are now expected to be filed no later than (October 15, 2020): Interim Annual Financial Statements for the three months ended June 30, 2020; Interim Management Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended June 30, 2020; Certification of Filings – CEO; and Certification of Filings – CFO. collectively (the “Filings”) Until the Company has completed the Filings, all management and other insiders are subject to share trading and black-out policy that reflect the principals in Section 9 of National Policy 11-207 Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

