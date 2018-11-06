Gold

Investing News

Franco-Nevada CEO Optimistic Heading into Q4

- November 6th, 2018

Franco-Nevada reported that its Q3 numbers were slightly lower year-on-year, but the company is optimistic moving into the fourth and final quarter of this year.

Precious metals powerhouse Franco-Nevada (TSX:FNV,NYSE:FNV) experienced a small blip during the third quarter when it posted slightly lower adjusted net income of US$54.6 million and revenue of US$170.6 million.

The miner’s Q3 net income and revenue results were down compared to the US$55.3 million and US$171.5 million, respectively, that it garnered this time last year.

Despite the minor decrease, the company remains positive, with CEO David Harquail stating, “Franco-Nevada’s diversified portfolio and business model continues to generate strong revenues and margins.”

gold outlook free report

Is it a good time to buy gold stocks?


Learn to profit from gold's low price this year!

During the quarter the company sold a total of 120,021 gold-equivalent ounces compared with the 123,787 ounces sold during Q3 2017. Precious metals gold-equivalent ounces also dipped during the most recent quarter, falling to 116,478 ounces from 118,456 year-on-year.

The company noted that revenue, which is earned from 51 mining assets and 57 oil and gas assets, experienced a 9.2-percent decrease from its mining assets, but overall was relatively flat.

Franco-Nevada has built up its oil and gas portfolio substantially over the past two years and doubled the revenue from its energy sector to US$26.2 million throughout the third quarter.

On a similar positive note, the miner revealed that it once again increased its full-year guidance for oil and gas revenue to between US$75 and US$85 million, up from its August guidance of US$65 to US$75 million and its initial March guidance of US$50 to US$60 million.

In October, Harquail spoke with the Investing News Network during the Denver Gold Forum, where he was realistic yet optimistic on the current state of gold.

It’s been a tough environment for gold. We’ve had almost every headwind possible with the US dollar, higher interest rates, tariff barriers and some issues at various projects.”

He added,“[b]ut despite that, gold has been staying steady at US$1,200, so that gives me a lot of optimism that we’ll see better gold prices in the future.”

Harquail applied that same optimism to Franco-Nevada as it moves through the final quarter of 2018. “Revenues are expected to increase by more than 30 percent once Cobre Panama ramps-up towards full production,” he explained.

As of 3:06 p.m. EST on Tuesday (November 6), Franco-Nevada was up 2.03 percent, trading at C$86 in Toronto and at US$65.51 in New York.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Nicole Rashotte, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article. 

gold outlook free report

Is it a good time to buy gold stocks?


Learn to profit from gold's low price this year!

Get the latest Gold Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Gold Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Gold Investing

Select All
Select None

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time

Related posts

Tahoe Sees No End in Sight for Guatemala Troubles
VIDEO — Precious Metals Update October 2018
5 Largest Copper Mines in the World
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Tags

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *