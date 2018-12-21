Desert Gold Announces Appointments of Certain Malian Government Personnel

DESERT GOLD VENTURES INC. (“Desert Gold” or the “Company”) (TSXV:DAU/FF: QXR2/OTCBB: DAUGF) announces that the following appointments were made after completion of the 2018 Mali Presidential Election.









DESERT GOLD VENTURES INC. (“Desert Gold” or the “Company”) (TSXV:DAU/FF: QXR2/OTCBB: DAUGF) announces that the following appointments were made after completion of the 2018 Mali Presidential Election:

Mme LELENTA Hawa Baba BAH, formerly Director of The National Directorate of Geology and Mines (the “DNGM”), was confirmed as Minister of Mines on September 9th, 2018 and;

Mr. Cheick G KEÏTA was confirmed as the new Director of the DNGM on December 20th, 2018

The Desert Gold team wishes to congratulate Honourable Minister LELENTA Hawa Baba BAH and Director Cheick G KEÏTA on their respective appointments and looks forward to continuing to work with them in their new leadership roles at the Ministry of Mines and DNGM.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Jared Scharf, President & Director

+1 (858) 247-8195

For further information please visit our website www.desertgold.ca or information available on www.SEDAR.com under the company’s profile.

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute “forward–looking statements” or “forward-looking information” (collectively “forward-looking information”) as those terms are used in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and similar Canadian laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated”, “anticipates” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the business of the Company, the Property, financing and certain corporate changes. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Click here to connect with Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:DAU) (FF:QXR2) (OTC:DAUGF) for an Investor Presentation.