Paramount Gold Nevada: Gold Exploration and Development in Oregon and Nevada

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSE:PZG) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Paramount Gold Nevada is an American precious metals exploration and development company with assets in both Oregon and Nevada. The company is currently focused on building shareholder value by advancing its properties in the United States, including the high-grade Grassy Mountain gold project located in Malheur County, eastern Oregon. The Grassy Mountain project hosts a pre-feasibility study (PFS) that included an after-tax NPV of $88 million, an after-tax initial rate of return of 28 percent and an estimated annual production of 47,000 ounces of gold grading 7.06 g/t and 50,000 ounces of silver grading 10g/t. The PFS estimated a mine life of 7.25 years.

Paramount Gold also owns the past-producing Sleeper gold project in Nevada. The property once produced approximately 1.7 million ounces of gold and 2.3 million ounces of silver between 1986 and 1996. The property hosts a 2017 preliminary economic assessment (PEA) which outlines a large-scale open pit operation with a conventional 30,000 tonne per day heap leach of the oxide portion of the resource.

Paramount Gold’s company highlights include the following:

US-focused with 100 percent ownership of two advanced stage assets. Developing a high-grade underground mine in eastern Oregon Well defined, time-based state permitting process Pipeline asset in Nevada with over 4 million ounces of gold inventory

Management team and board with a proven track record in creating shareholder value Experts in capital markets Demonstrated operational excellence History of developing advanced stage precious metals projects Aligned with all shareholders and stakeholders

Tight capital structure with a modest 26.5 million shares outstanding; significantly less than peer group

No debt

Strategic long-term, gold-focused shareholders collectively owning approximately 30 percent of the outstanding shares.

Management holds 4.5 percent of the outstanding shares.

Significant exploration potential at both Grassy Mountain and Sleeper

