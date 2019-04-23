NV Gold: Focused Gold Exploration in Nevada

NV Gold (TSXV:NVX, OTC:NVGLF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.









NV Gold (TSXV:NVX, OTC:NVGLF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

NV Gold is a junior exploration company delivering value through a portfolio of 15 properties located across Nevada, including the company’s premier Frazier Dome project. The company’s flagship project is located near the Tonopah mining district, only 32 kilometers from the Columbus Gold (TSX:CGT) Eastside project. During 2018, NV Gold conducted a drill program to test four of nine target areas on the property, intersecting between 0.10 g/t gold and 1.035 g/t gold in five holes. The company has continued to conduct surface mapping, sampling, geophysics and drilling which will target the gold mineralization adjacent to the intrusive dome.

NV Gold also owns 14 other properties in Nevada, a state recognized as the world’s number one mining jurisdiction according to the Fraser Institute. NV Gold has recently gained access to AngloGold Ashanti’s (ASX:AGG,NYSE:AU) and USMX Inc.’s historical databases, which could give the company an edge as they work to explore the region. NG Gold is lead by Chairman and CEO John Watson, who has over 30 years of experience working in Nevada’s mineral resource industry.

NV Gold’s company highlights include the following:

Operating in the number one mining jurisdiction in the world according to the Fraser Institute.

Owns 15 projects throughout Nevada with the potential to add more projects.

Access to AngloGold Ashanti’s and USMX’s historical databases.

Exploration program currently underway at Frazier Dome project.

Drill program planned on a second property.

Eric Sprott, Redstar Gold and US Global are strategic shareholders.

Management collectively bought 30 percent of shares in the last round of financing.

Click here to see the educational profile for NV Gold (TSXV:NVX) and to request an investor presentation.