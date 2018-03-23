Battery metals like lithium and cobalt are generating a huge amount of interest right now, and according to Oreninc CEO Kai Hoffman, that interest is reflected in the number of financings they are doing.

Oreninc provides financial information on the junior commodities space, and according to Hoffman, the company’s data shows that so far $170 million in battery metals-related financings have closed in 2018.

“Gold is always omnipresent,” he said. “But certainly the battery metals are taking a lot of the limelight right now. [$170 million is] a massive increase from what we’ve seen. And obviously the retail interest is more in that sector as well.”

That said, Hoffman noted that retail interest in the mining space as a whole is on the low side right now. “I think we’re lacking quite a bit of retail interest in the space,” he commented. Nevertheless, he’s optimistic about the industry in 2018.

“The index — we’ve set the benchmark in January 2011. So once we get closer to that number, you’ll know we’re in a frothy market. We’re far from it and things are moving along the way,” he concluded.

Watch the video above for more insight from Hoffman. You can also read the transcript below or click here to view our full PDAC playlist.

INN: To start off, can you tell me a little me a little about your company and what you do there?

KH: Yes. I’m the CEO of Oreninc and we track all the financing institutes and mining specs, meaning we look at all the finance things that are being announced and we put them on our website and track them. And the couple and the opens to closings we update them regularly.

INN: Your research shows that a of couple weeks ago, we saw the lowest number of financings open since January 2016. What does that tell you about the resource space?

KH: I think we’re, like I was very close to calling it we’re back in a bear market. But i think it seems more like a low because we’ve done a little more research into that and we’ve seen that a lot of finances have been closed over the last couple months, especially January and February. And numbers are exactly the same as in 2017. So we’ve seen roughly $650 million peak and financing’s closed into and this year was the exact same number. Openings are slower. I think we’re lacking a quite a bit of retail interest in the space for now.

INN: That’s interesting. I feel like coming into this show everybody was feeling quite optimistic — but the numbers are not telling us the same thing?

KH: No, it’s like gold price is doing okay like we’re hanging in there over $1300. So people do have a- there’s a justification of being optimistic. Companies have raised quite a bit of money in recent years where in the last 18 months so they’ve got money to spend, they’ve got money to drill so they’re happy and optimistic. They’ve got stories to tell now again, right?

And we’ve been lacking that in 2015. So companies are excited now. And yes you’ll see it, more and more people here. I think the booths are being staffed more and more. There are more than you know last few years, it was one or two people at the booth, now you see three, four, five people. That’s a big change.

INN: You’re talking about financings that have been opened. What about financings closed? Is it a similarly low level, or what is your data showing?

KH: No, the data is actually be- it might be trans- The back end of 2017 where a lot of deals have been announced as well and we’ve seen the flurry of activity in just mid-December. I think we’re just seeing maybe the back end of that, of the deals closed. As I said earlier, like $650 million would just have been closed in total finance like it’s just the last couple months and that is the same number. I was surprised when I saw that number like I didn’t expect it to be the same. So it’s more of the financings that are being open right now that are well just will just lagging behind.

INN: What kinds of companies are opening and closing financings right now? Are you seeing any trends [in terms of a] specific commodity?

KH: Yes, definitely and gold is always omnipresent. But certainly the battery metals that are taking a lot of the limelight right now. We’ve seen I think $170 million in financing is closed this year already in that space and it’s been a massive increase from what we’ve seen. And obviously, the retail interest is more in that sector as well so gold stocks have been attracting in the markets obviously. And we’re slower and were not advancing or seasonality hasn’t been as strong as we’ve usually seen. It’s more of the battery metals that are taking that attention right now.

INN: Is that a trend you expect to see continue in 2018?

KH: It probably it’s going to be flat in my opinion just because lithium, cobalt in there and they’ll be a certain saturation factor coming in and people understand that we don’t need a thousand lithium companies.

INN: That’s too much.

KH: You know I think we’ll see certain saturation but interest is definitely strong. One thing I like about it is it gets the younger generation involved in the space again because eBiz are in everybody’s newspaper, magazines, on every app, eBiz are that topic and Bloomberg is doing a lot of reporting on it. So it’s just attracting a lot of maybe a new crowd of investors that I’m in like secretly hoping will trickle down to the gold space.

INN: Fingers crossed. If you’re an investor, what should you take away from all that information? How should you use it?

KH: What we’re seeing right now, I think we’re seeing a lack in seasonality. We’re just lagging behind by eight weeks. And then we’ve seen that massive drop off just the, what was that, three weeks ago something like that. We’ve seen a massive drop also in the T expenditure index. We are recovering, like the stocks I’m tracking personally as well. I’m looking at a couple metal producers. We’re up to 15-20% since then. My gut tells me that we might see that seasonality kicking in a bit late post PDAC instead of before PDAC.

INN: Any final words you want to leave investors with today?

KH: It’s like Oreninc, we’re quite optimistic when it comes to the markets and in general. The index we’ve set the benchmark in January 2011. So once we get closer to that number, you’ll know we’re in a frothy market. We’re far from it and things are moving along the way.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.