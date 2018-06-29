Avalon Updates Kemptville Tin Project Redevelopment

Avalon is a Canadian mineral development company currently focused on its three advanced stage projects.











Avalon Advanced Materials (TSX:AVL,OTCQX:AVLNF), has provided an update on its plans for the small-scale redevelopment of the past-producing East Kemptville tin mine, located in Yarmouth County, Nova Scotia.

Over the past year, the company has developed a new model involving tin concentrate production from a large stockpile of historically-mined low grade tin ore, supplemented by limited mining of near-surface higher grade tin resources. This redevelopment model will result in full rehabilitation of the site, while supporting economic recovery of tin concentrates for at least 15 years. Avalon is now in the process of applying for the necessary permits and approvals, including a mineral lease, and negotiating the transfer of existing surface tenure to allow it to proceed with final feasibility study work and Project financing. The company is presently preparing a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) for filing with the mineral lease application along with a site closure plan. The PEA is scheduled to be released by mid-July, 2018. Once all approvals are in place, financing is secured and feasibility work completed, the operation could be brought to initial production in just 12-16 months. East Kemptville Resource Update In conjunction with preparing the PEA on the new small-scale re-development model, an updated mineral resource estimate for both the Main and Baby Zone tin-indium deposits has been prepared to include results from a 2015 in-fill drilling program. Total estimated Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources are now 22.97 million tonnes at 0.153 percent Sn, with an additional Inferred Resource estimate of 14.25 million tonnes at 0.139 percent Sn at a cut-off grade of 0.1 percent Sn. While the total deposit tonnage and grade did not change significantly, the proportion classified as Measured and Indicated increased by some 24 percent, implying an increase in the overall confidence level in the resource.

