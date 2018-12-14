Jade Leader: Developing High-Quality Jade Assets in North America

Jade Leader Corp. (TSXV:JADE), a company developing jade assets in North America, has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s Resource channel.









Jade Leader is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of early-stage jade projects in North America. Jade Leader now has one jade project in British Columbia, Canada as well as 5 other projects located in Washington and Wyoming, United States.

Jade Leader’s flagship DJ project is located in Washington state, US. Exploration conducted on the property in 2017, outlined extensive jade-bearing zones. The company has also acquired four projects within the historic Jade Fields of Wyoming, US. Finally, Jade Leader’s Keithly Mountain property is located in the Cariboo goldfields, British Columbia. The Cariboo goldfields are typically prospective for gold, copper and nickel, but occurrences of jade have been noted in the area.

Jade Leader’s company highlights include the following:

Jade occurrences have been identified on all its properties.

First pass drilling completed at DJ, outlining Jade occurrences to depths of up to 30m, open in all directions

Providing ethically-sourced jade for the rapidly growing market in China.

Operating in mining-friendly and logistically favourable jurisdictions in Canada and the US.

Jade from the DJ project has been featured at the Zi Gang Bel jade and gem carving competition and the Chenzhou gem and mineral show.

Wyoming targets can be brought to a drill ready state with minimal additional fieldwork.

Management has a unique skill set entirely suited to jade exploration.

