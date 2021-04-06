Tres-Or Resources: Developing High-Quality Diamond and Gold Projects in the Mining-Friendly Jurisdiction of Quebec

Tres-Or Resources (TSXV:TRS,OTC Pink:TRSFF) explores highly prospective diamond project and advanced gold project in the Témiscamingue and Abitibi regions of Québec. The company’s 100 percent owned flagship diamond asset, the Guigues Kimberlite Pipe, is advancing and in preparation for testing of macro-diamond content.

In January 2021, Tres-Or announced the discovery of 48 more microdiamonds from the new samples of the Guigues kimberlite pipe by the Saskatchewan Research Council Geoanalytical Laboratories Diamond Services (SRC).

Tres-Or Resources’ Company Highlights

Tres-Or Resources is a resource and mining company focused on developing its highly-prospective diamond projects in Quebec and working with partners to advance its gold project in Quebec. The jurisdiction hosts tier-one mining status, excellent infrastructure and resource-rich networks.

The company’s flagship Quebec diamond project hosts the Guigues Kimberlite pipe, which is 100 percent owned by Tres-Or and has the potential to mimic the production successes and microdiamond indicators of the famous De Beers’ Victor Diamond Mine.

A recent drilling campaign revealed 48 microdiamonds from new samples of the Guigues Kimberlite pipe. This discovery was recovered from 305 kgs of the Guigues pipe’s drill core from previously unsampled intervals.

Since January 2021, Tres-Or recently confirmed that Type II microdiamonds dominate the Guigues Kimberlite Pipe.

The company intends to advance both its diamond and gold projects with drilling programs scheduled for 2021.