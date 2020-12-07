5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: RJK Rises on Kimberlite Discovery

Last week’s top-gaining mining stocks on the TSXV were Signature Resources, Klondike Silver, Surge Copper, RJK Explorations and Leading Edge Materials.









The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) was on the rise last week, increasing from 750.68 on Monday (November 30) to close the week at 768.44.

The Canadian economy reportedly added 62,000 jobs in November, which is better than experts expected, but the lowest number since the labor market began recovering from COVID-19 this past May.

In the metals sector, gold was on the rise after a down period, while copper hit a seven year high.

Against that backdrop, the TSXV-listed mining stocks below saw the biggest share price moves last week:

Signature Resources (TSXV:SGU)

Klondike Silver (TSXV:KS)

Surge Copper (TSXV:SURG)

RJK Explorations (TSXV:RJX.A)

Leading Edge Materials (TSXV:LEM)

Here’s a look at what may have moved their share prices over the last five days.

1. Signature Resources

Exploration company Signature Resources has both early and advanced-staged gold assets in its portfolio. The company’s focus is the Ontario-based Lingman mine project, which is made up of the Lingman Lake mine and the Lingside West and Lingside East projects.

There was no news from Signature last week, but its share price rose 114.29 percent to finish at C$0.15.

2. Klondike Silver

Klondike Silver has honed its efforts on the Silvana mine silver–zinc–lead project in Southeastern BC.

The company hasn’t released any news since mid-October, but last week its share price jumped 85.71 percent to close at C$0.13. In a Friday (December 4) release, Klondike said it was unaware of any material change that would have caused the increase.

3. Surge Copper

Exploration and development company Surge Copper is focused on its British Columbia-based Ootsa copper-gold project, which it says is located near a mine and mill complex.

Last week didn’t bring any news from Surge, but its share price leaped 55 percent to reach C$0.62. Its latest announcement came at the end of November, when it shared drill results for Ootsa.

4. RJK Explorations

RJK Explorations has properties located in Ontario and Newfoundland, and is interested in diamonds, gold, silver and base metals. Its main goal right now is to expand its land package and define drill targets as it searches for the source of the Nipissing diamond. The 800 carat yellow gem was found in Northern Ontario early in the 20th century.

Last week, RJK discovered the fourth kimberlite body at its Bishop Nipissing property. The news sent its share price up 52.78 percent to close at C$0.28.

5. Leading Edge Materials

Leading Edge Materials is developing a portfolio of critical raw material projects in the European Union. Among other assets, the company’s portfolio includes the Woxna graphite mine and Norra Karr heavy rare earths project, both located in Sweden.

There was no fresh news from Leading Edge last week, but its share price nevertheless saw an increase of 45.64 percent, finishing at C$0.34.

Data for 5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using TradingView’s stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$10 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals are considered.

