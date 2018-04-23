Diamond Investing

Tango To Acquire Equipment for Oena Diamond Mine

• April 23, 2018
Tango Mining Limited (TSXV:TGV) announced that it has purchased an additional 16-foot pan plant and a mobile screening unit to be mobilized to the Oena Diamond Mine to process pan tailings and bantam material left on site from previous mining operations.

As quoted in the press release:

The total CAPEX for the required equipment is expected to be in the range of US$500,000.

The company will rent a 40 tonne  excavator, two 2.5 cubic meter loaders and two 30 tonne dump trucks to support the processing of tailings. Diamonds recovered from this operation will solely be for the account of the company. It is anticipated that this equipment will be mobilized to Oena and operational by the end of the second quarter.

Bluedust 7 Proprietary Limited (“Bluedust”) continues their systematic and detailed geological work of Oena including the opportunity to assess the National Instrument 43-101 inferred resource  and several other priority targets. This includes the systematic testing both run of mine (“ROM”) material in several separate areas, as well as tailings.

Click here to read the full Tango Mining Limited (TSXV:TGV) press release.

