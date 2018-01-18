Stornoway Diamond Announces Exploration Programs for 2018

Stornoway Diamond Corp. (TSX:SWY) released an overview of exploration programs planned for 2018. With the successful construction and ramp up of the Renard diamond project completed, the board of directors of Stornoway has approved a program aimed at new discoveries and the development of the existing resource upside potential.

Highlights are as follows:

A drill program of 100 targets on the Renard Property aimed at new kimberlite discovery;

5,000 meters of delineation drilling on Renard 3 aimed at the conversion of high grade mineral resources and their acceleration in the Renard mine plan; and

Grassroots sampling and drilling on new claim acquisitions in both eastern and western Canada.

Matt Manson, president and CEO, commented:

In 2018, Stornoway is turning with a renewed focus to exploration and new project development. Our objective is both brownfield discovery and resource expansion at our existing Renard Mine, and new exploration geared towards the creation of a viable project pipeline for the future. The bulk of the 2018 exploration budget will be allocated to drilling. Since the early 1990s, Stornoway’s exploration team has been involved, individually or collectively, in the discovery of more than 200 kimberlites in Canada. Our experiences include the discovery or furtherance of the Diavik, Snap Lake and Renard mines, as well as the Aviat, Churchill, Pikoo, Qilalugaq, Coronation Gulf, Wales Island, Temiscaming Attawapiskat, Buffalo Hills and, most recently, Adamantin kimberlite fields. We are particularly excited about the potential for additional brownfield discoveries at Renard, given the large number of targets that remain untested and the unusually small size of the current kimberlite cluster.

Click here to read the full Stornoway Diamond Corp. (TSX:SWY) press release.