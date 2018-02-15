Peregrine Reports Resource Increase at CH-6 Kimberlite Pipe

Since we announced our maiden inferred resource at CH-6 in May 2014, we have grown this resource by an incredible 140%, from an initial 7.5 million carats to the 18 million carats we are proud to announce today. The growth of the CH-6 resource is remarkable and together with the CH-7 kimberlite resource, brings the Phase One Diamond Development resource at Chidliak to an impressive 22 million carats. Simply put, there is no other Canadian development-stage diamond project that compares with Peregrine’s flagship project in terms of resource value or upside potential. This Phase One resource is based on only two of the 74 currently known kimberlites at Chidliak providing significant resource expansion possibilities which the Company intends to pursue in 2018