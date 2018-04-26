Pangolin Finds First Diamond at Jwaneng Project

Pangolin Diamonds (TSXV: PAN) is pleased to announce it has recovered a white diamond from the Company’s wholly-owned Jwaneng south kimberlite project, in an area 100 km south of the Jwaneng diamond mine in the southern district of Botswana. The diamond was recovered from an unscreened 60 litre sample collected within a 10 square metre area of a GPS controlled sample site. This material was dry screened in the field to recover the +0.425 – 4.0 millimetre size fraction. The sample was then transported to Francistown, Botswana and processed through Pangolin’s 1-tph DMS plant.

As quoted in the press release:

The white diamond measuring approximately 1 mm in its long axis is a fragment of the original diamond. The presence of a chrome spinel inclusion on the broken surface of the diamond is interpreted to be an indication that the diamond is close to source and transport distance is minimal. In addition to the diamond, ilmenites with surfaces showing little or no wear through transport have also been recovered from soil samples from the same area during three phases of soil sampling.

A detailed ground-magnetic survey has been completed over an area of 144 Ha and a magnetic anomaly has been identified in the south of the area. The diamond is located adjacent to the ground-magnetic anomaly.An additional ground-magnetic survey extending the existing survey area to the south and to the east is currently being implemented. In addition, high density soil sampling is being undertaken over the identified ground-magnetic anomaly.

