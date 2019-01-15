North Arrow Updates Nunavut Diamond Project

Canadian gem explorer North Arrow Minerals (TSXV:NAR) has released an update for its solely owned Naujaat diamond project located in Nunavut. The results also include new microdiamond recoveries from the Q1-4 kimberlite diamond deposit, located 9 km from the coastal community of Naujaat.

As quoted from the press release:

The microdiamond results reported in this release are for samples collected as part of the 2017 bulk sampling and delineation drill programs, details of which were reported in a North Arrow news release dated September 12, 2017. Microdiamond sampling focused on evaluating representative material from each kimberlite unit between surface and approximately 300m below surface. Results reported today include samples from three of the five Q1-4 model units (A61, A88, and A48b) and compare well with previous microdiamond recoveries from the kimberlite. The Green unit, which was first identified during the 2017 program, has since been recognized in several historic drill holes and, although of minor volumetric importance, is clearly distinct from the other major units in Q1-4. The GLOB unit is a globular segregationary kimberlite of uncertain affiliation that may be distinct from, or part of, the A48a kimberlite unit. A selection of microdiamond samples from A48a have undergone caustic fusion and final diamond recoveries are presently underway.

Project Update

North Arrow continues to focus on planning efforts for collection of a 10,000 tonne bulk sample from Q1-4 for the purpose of evaluating the diamond size distribution and value characteristics of the deposit, with particular emphasis on a distinct population of fancy yellow to orangey yellow diamonds that has been identified in each phase of the kimberlite. Design planning is underway for the bulk sample program, including permitting, collection, transportation and processing options, as well as financing options for collecting the sample.

As part of these efforts, North Arrow is pleased to support a recent application submitted by the Hamlet of Naujaat for a permit to construct a community access trail extending 14.8 km northeast of the community. The proposed access trail will pass approximately 1.5 km southeast of Q1-4 and could be used during further evaluation of the deposit, including collection of the 10,000 tonne bulk sample. Use of the access trail would reduce the cost of a bulk sample by allowing sample collection and transportation to occur without helicopter support, reducing local air traffic disturbance, and increasing opportunities for local businesses and employment.