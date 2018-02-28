North Arrow Recovers 64.25 Carats From at Naujaat Project

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV:NAR) reported final diamond recoveries from a 209.8 tonne mini-bulk sample collected in July 2017 from the diamondiferous Q1-4 kimberlite at the Naujaat diamond project in Nunavut.

Highlights are as follows:

A total of 1,991 diamonds greater than +1 DTC (~1 mm) weighing 64.25 carats were recovered from 209.84 dry tonnes of kimberlite for an overall sample grade of 30.6 cpht (carats per hundred tonnes).

The three largest recovered diamonds are 5.25, 2.09 and 1.06 carats.

Yellow diamonds, representing a range of hues and tones, represent approximately 10.7% (by stone count) of the recovered diamonds (21.2% by carat weight).

Diamonds recovered from a subsample of the A88 phase (‘Blue’ kimberlite) include a similar proportion of yellow diamonds as seen in 2014 sampling of the A28 phase.

The ‘Green’ kimberlite unit, also processed as a separate subsample, is interpreted as a previously unrecognized and volumetrically minor unit in the Q1-4 kimberlite and contains proportionately fewer coloured diamonds than the A88 and A28 phases.

Ken Armstrong, president and CEO of North Arrow, commented:

Diamond results from the 2017 mini-bulk sample have confirmed the presence of an important yellow diamond population in the A88 phase of the Q1-4 kimberlite. Further, the identification of the Green kimberlite as a new, previously unrecognized phase within Q1-4 underscores the under-evaluated nature of this diamond deposit. Q1-4 requires further evaluation, in particular the collection of a larger bulk sample of sufficient size to better determine the spatial and size distributions of Q1-4’s diamond population including potentially higher value coloured diamonds.

