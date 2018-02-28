North Arrow Recovers 64.25 Carats From at Naujaat Project
North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV:NAR) reported final diamond recoveries from a 209.8 tonne mini-bulk sample collected in July 2017 from the diamondiferous Q1-4 kimberlite at the Naujaat diamond project in Nunavut.
Highlights are as follows:
- A total of 1,991 diamonds greater than +1 DTC (~1 mm) weighing 64.25 carats were recovered from 209.84 dry tonnes of kimberlite for an overall sample grade of 30.6 cpht (carats per hundred tonnes).
- The three largest recovered diamonds are 5.25, 2.09 and 1.06 carats.
- Yellow diamonds, representing a range of hues and tones, represent approximately 10.7% (by stone count) of the recovered diamonds (21.2% by carat weight).
- Diamonds recovered from a subsample of the A88 phase (‘Blue’ kimberlite) include a similar proportion of yellow diamonds as seen in 2014 sampling of the A28 phase.
- The ‘Green’ kimberlite unit, also processed as a separate subsample, is interpreted as a previously unrecognized and volumetrically minor unit in the Q1-4 kimberlite and contains proportionately fewer coloured diamonds than the A88 and A28 phases.
Ken Armstrong, president and CEO of North Arrow, commented:
Diamond results from the 2017 mini-bulk sample have confirmed the presence of an important yellow diamond population in the A88 phase of the Q1-4 kimberlite. Further, the identification of the Green kimberlite as a new, previously unrecognized phase within Q1-4 underscores the under-evaluated nature of this diamond deposit. Q1-4 requires further evaluation, in particular the collection of a larger bulk sample of sufficient size to better determine the spatial and size distributions of Q1-4’s diamond population including potentially higher value coloured diamonds.
