North Arrow Discovers New Kimberlite at Loki Diamond Project

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV:NAR) announced the discovery of a new kimberlite during a winter exploration program at its Northwest Territories-based Loki diamond project.

As quoted in the press release:

The Project is located in the Lac de Gras region, approximately 30 km southwest, and 24 km west of the Ekati and Diavik diamond mines, respectively, and immediately adjacent to the west of North Arrow’s LDG Joint Venture Diamond Project with Dominion Diamond Mines.

Ken Armstrong, president and CEO of North Arrow, commented:

To my knowledge, today’s news represents the first public announcement of a new kimberlite discovery in the Lac de Gras region in over 5 years. The discovery of kimberlite 465 follows on North Arrow’s September 2017 discovery of a new diamondiferous kimberlite field at our Mel Project, Nunavut, and confirms North Arrow’s position as a leading junior diamond exploration company in Canada. The Lac de Gras kimberlite field hosts the Ekati and Diavik diamond mines, which have produced in excess of $20 billion in rough diamonds over the last 20 years, and today’s announcement highlights that the region, and particularly North Arrow’s Loki and LDG Diamond Projects, remains prospective for new discoveries. North Arrow is planning drilling campaigns at both Mel and Loki during the summer of 2018 as well as at our LDG Joint Venture property with partner Dominion Diamond Mines.

