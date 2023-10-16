Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
Northwest Territories is a Prospective Region for Lithium Explorers, Says North Arrow Minerals CEO
“You’re seeing companies acquire properties. In particular, Australian companies (are) coming in and recognizing the opportunity,” said North Arrow Minerals President, Director and CEO Ken Armstrong.
North Arrow Minerals (TSXV:NAR) is exploring three lithium projects in the Northwest Territories, and in a conversation with the Investing News Network, President, Director and CEO Ken Armstrong discussed how the Canadian region compares favorably to other regions of the world in terms of opportunity for explorers.
“It’s a prospective region," Armstrong said. "What’s attracting explorers is the fact that the setting is right. There were known spodumene pegmatites in the region, particularly around Yellowknife. And that’s the key focus of probably the most advanced company in the region, Li-FT Power (CSE:LIFT,OTCQX:LIFFF). They’re drilling those off, proving up, grades are there, thicknesses are there. The tonnage potential is significant."
The Northwest Territories is less advanced and a little less well known, according to Armstrong. Although it is still possible to picture how operations could work, he believes the key part is the geology that’s been there. “The deposits have to be there, and we’re seeing that they are.”
North Arrow Minerals has acquired the fully permitted Mackay, Destaffany and LDG lithium projects in the Northwest Territories, and the company is currently preparing these assets to be drilled in 2024.
Watch the full interview with North Arrow Minerals President, Director and CEO Ken Armstrong above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by North Arrow Minerals (TSXV:NAR). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by North Arrow Minerals in order to help investors learn more about the company. North Arrow Minerals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with North Arrow Minerals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
